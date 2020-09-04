Lake City resident barricades himself inside after domestic violence incident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City resident is behind bars after a domestic violence incident.

Wednesday morning officers say the victim walked into the police department to report being battered by Robert Cordle.

The victim was taken to the ER for a laceration to the back of the head. The victim says during a dispute Cordle hit him in the head with a board twice.

When police arrived at Cordle’s home he refused to come out. After multiple attempts, a negotiator convinced Cordle to surrender. He is charged with aggravated battery and is being held on a $25,000 bond.

