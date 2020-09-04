Marion County Public School: 139 students, staff quarantined

OCALA , Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public Schools saw 24 positive cases of COVID-19 during this last week, quarantining 139 students and staff members.

Belleview Middle and High; Dunnellon Middle and High; East Marion Elementary, Federal Programs; Food Services; Forest High; Fort King Middle; Howard Middle; Lake Weir High; Legacy Elementary; Madison Street Academy; Marion Oaks Elementary; Osceola Middle; South Ocala Elementary; Vanguard High have all been impacted during this period, according to the press release from the county.

County school releases COVID-19 numbers (Marion County Schools)

Here is a complete breakdown from Marion County:

Legacy Elementary - One employee tested positive for COVID-19. The entire self-contained class was a direct contact to the COVID-19 positive employee. The employee and the entire class have been excluded from school and work due to DOH guidelines. The class has been switched to MCPSonline learning for the duration of their exclusion.

South Ocala Elementary – One employee tested positive for COVID-19 and was excluded from work. The entire first-grade class were direct contacts to the COVID-19 positive employee and has been excluded for 14 days due to DOH guidelines. The school is communicating with each family regarding academic support for the duration of their exclusion.

Dunnellon Middle School - One student tested positive for COVID-19 and was excluded from school. This led to the exclusion of 18 students who were identified as direct contacts: 14 students across multiple classes this student attends and 4 students who ride this student’s bus. The school is communicating with each family regarding academic support for the duration of their exclusion.

Dunnellon High School - With the use of seating charts, 18 students were identified as direct contacts to a COVID-19 positive individual. All students were excluded due to DOH guidelines. The school is communicating with each family regarding academic support for the duration of their exclusion.

