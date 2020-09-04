Advertisement

Protest near Williston expected to turn into late night party

By Landon Harrar
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A protest scheduled for late tonight in Williston is expected to turn into a large party and the organizer says that’s exactly the point.

“Organizer Kenuel Gates says they’re protesting to fight what they call inequitable narratives. An example being a recent shooting at a mostly white party they say was described very differently by law enforcement in Williston’s historically black neighborhoods.”

“Not sure how many officials knew about it but there was a party last weekend where a group of white kids had a party they had a brawl and a shoot out,” said Gates. “But, the police were out stopping people in traffic keeping people out of what they thought was a block party in East Williston.”

Teenager Sunny E Wallace was arrested for shooting another juvenile in the abdomen.

“No one called him a thug, nobody counted how many people were at the house party they had,” said Gates. But when it comes to the East side of Williston there’s always 5000 people, 3000 people and there’s always drugs and guns involved.”

Gates says this protest party has no end time but will be shut down if violence erupts.

“There’s no need for weapons. I’m not about violence, I don’t promote violence we’ll keep it peaceful. Even to the residents in the area we’ll be a little noisy so don’t take it personally but this is something that needs to happen. It may hurt the heart but we’re going to fix the sight.”

The Levy County Sheriff’s Office is aware of the protest party and say they acknowledge the right to peacefully assemble for those who attend. They will respond if there are any calls for service in the area.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Confederate monument in Columbia County sits atop unclaimed land

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
The land on which the confederate monument stands in Columbia County still has no confirmed owner. The question remains, does the city or the county own the property? County commissioners decided not to take action at the commission meeting because they believe the city of Lake City owns the land.

News

The financial impact UF will face due to the 20% occupancy

Updated: 34 minutes ago

Local

Confederate monument in Columbia County sits atop unclaimed land

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The land on which the confederate monument stands in Columbia County still has no confirmed owner. The question remains, does the city or the county own the property? County commissioners decided not to take action at the commission meeting because they believe the city of Lake City owns the land.

News

Weekend Viewing guide

Updated: 44 minutes ago

Local

University Athletic Association expecting projected $50 million revenue loss with 20% capacity rule

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Claudia Bellofatto
Florida set to lose a ton of revenue with new diminished seating capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

News

Businesses ready for Ocala’s First Friday Art Walk

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julia Laude
More than 30 different artists had their work on display at the Downtown Market during Ocala’s First Friday art walk.

News

Marion County Public School: 139 students, staff quarantined

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Marion County Public Schools released their COVID-19 report for the last week.

Local

Felon in Alachua County fighting to restore voting rights

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josh Kimble
Attorneys argue that fines like Coleman's are insurmountable and that voting rights should be restored as long as steps are being taken toward becoming a contributing member of society.

News

Businesses ready for Ocala's First Friday Art Walk

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Gainesville Commission votes to suspend enforcement of open container rule

Updated: 1 hours ago
The City Commission voted to allow drinking in public areas