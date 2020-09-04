Advertisement

Retired vet donates $1,000,000 to UF’s College of Veterinary Medicine

Larry and Rita Dee donated the money to the UF College of Veterinary Medicine to create a small animal emergency and critical care medicine professorship.
Larry and Rita Dee donated the money to the UF College of Veterinary Medicine to create a small animal emergency and critical care medicine professorship.(WCJB)
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A retired veterinarian and his wife have given the University of Florida $1,000,000 to establish an endowed professorship.

Larry and Rita Dee donated the money to the UF College of Veterinary Medicine to create a small animal emergency and critical care medicine professorship.

The faculty member will work at UF’s small animal hospital. The professorship is named after former UF professor Dr. Michael Schaer.

