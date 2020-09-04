Retired vet donates $1,000,000 to UF’s College of Veterinary Medicine

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A retired veterinarian and his wife have given the University of Florida $1,000,000 to establish an endowed professorship.

Larry and Rita Dee donated the money to the UF College of Veterinary Medicine to create a small animal emergency and critical care medicine professorship.

The faculty member will work at UF’s small animal hospital. The professorship is named after former UF professor Dr. Michael Schaer.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.