Santa Fe College to host presentation on racial equity

Santa Fe College is hosting a presentation on racial equity Friday.
By Walker Thomas
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College is hosting a presentation on racial equity Friday.

Starting Friday at 9 a.m. the Racial Equity Institute presents “Measuring Racial Inequity: A Ground-water Approach.” The full-day presentation is intended as an introduction to the topic.

Santa Fe employees and students can register for free, while the public can register for $50. The link to register for the event can be found here.

