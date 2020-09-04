Santa Fe College to host presentation on racial equity

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College is hosting a presentation on racial equity Friday.

Starting Friday at 9 a.m. the Racial Equity Institute presents “Measuring Racial Inequity: A Ground-water Approach.” The full-day presentation is intended as an introduction to the topic.

Santa Fe employees and students can register for free, while the public can register for $50. The link to register for the event can be found here.

