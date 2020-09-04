Two teenagers in Marion County arrested on possession of stolen firearms
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two teenagers in Marion County were arrested for stealing firearms.
Deputies say Wednesday when they pulled over and searched a vehicle, a gun fell from 18-year-old De’jon Woods’ pants. The firearm was stolen.
Deputies also say a 15-year-old was in reach of a gun with the serial number scratched off. This 15-year-old had been previously arrested for bringing a gun to school.
Both are facing possession of firearm charges.
