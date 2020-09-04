Advertisement

Two teenagers in Marion County arrested on possession of stolen firearms

Two teenagers in Marion County were arrested for stealing firearms.
Two teenagers in Marion County were arrested for stealing firearms.(WCJB)
By Walker Thomas
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two teenagers in Marion County were arrested for stealing firearms.

Deputies say Wednesday when they pulled over and searched a vehicle, a gun fell from 18-year-old De’jon Woods’ pants. The firearm was stolen.

Deputies also say a 15-year-old was in reach of a gun with the serial number scratched off. This 15-year-old had been previously arrested for bringing a gun to school.

Both are facing possession of firearm charges.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Lake City resident barricades himself inside after domestic violence incident

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Walker Thomas
A Lake City resident is behind bars after a domestic violence incident.

News

ICYMI: Sept. 4, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Your top local and national headlines all in one place

News

Columbia County Commissioners say no to giving up the Confederate Monument Soldiers

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The confederate monument debate reignited in Columbia County

News

Gainesville City Commission vote to change existing housing and commercial building codes

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Maintenance standards are changing in Gainesville's extensive rental property community.The city commission voted tonight to move toward repealing the existing housing and commercial building codes and replace them with an industry code called the "international property maintenance code." Among the changes would be that landlords would have to provide prospective renters with a rental unit's most recent home energy score.The city would also create a mediation program to resolve disputes between renters and landlords.

Latest News

News

Baby Animal Rescue

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

News

Gainesville City Commission votes to change maintenance standards in rental property community

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

News

Columbia County Commissioners vote no on giving land to Lake City Council members

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

News

Who gets first grabs?: 17k Gator fans will get a chance to cheer from The Swamp’s stands

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
17,000 physically distanced fans turns out the 20% of The Swamp’s more than 88,000 seats.

News

20% capacity in the Swamp

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

What’s Growing On: New Community Garden in Lake City

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
A new community garden is coming to Lake City.