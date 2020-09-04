Two teenagers in Marion County arrested on possession of stolen firearms

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two teenagers in Marion County were arrested for stealing firearms.

Deputies say Wednesday when they pulled over and searched a vehicle, a gun fell from 18-year-old De’jon Woods’ pants. The firearm was stolen.

Deputies also say a 15-year-old was in reach of a gun with the serial number scratched off. This 15-year-old had been previously arrested for bringing a gun to school.

Both are facing possession of firearm charges.

