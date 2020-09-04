Advertisement

Union County school bus crashes into ditch

Some Union County students were late to school Thursday morning after their bus crashed.
By Walker Thomas
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Union County students were late to school Thursday morning after their bus crashed.

State troopers say the bus was on SW 72nd street when a student stood up in their seat. The bus driver looked in the rearview mirror to check on the students and drove through a stop sign. The driver then slammed on the brakes, causing the vehicle to go into a ditch.

None of the students were seriously injured, but three were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

