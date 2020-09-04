University Athletic Association expecting projected $50 million revenue loss with 20% capacity rule

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Money and football.

The two have certainly proven to be related over the years, with football programs bringing in the majority of revenue for universities across the country.

Before Thursday, we weren’t sure if anyone would have the chance to see a game live in The Swamp, however, we now know 17,000 fans will be allowed in the stadium - a loss of 70,000 tickets though, is significant.

Just how significant? According to University Athletic Association spokesperson, Steve McClain, with the current model, they’re projecting a $50 million revenue loss.

According to financial records from last year (you can find the full report here), the athletic department had a total of $156.6 million in revenue at the end of the 2018-2019 year, while Gator Boosters contributed $6.4 million. They finished the year with a net profit of $13.2 million after spending $149.7 million.

Some of that revenue comes from the SEC and NCAA, about 2-5 percent. According to financial documents, more than 30 percent of operating revenues for UF athletics during the last fiscal year came from the league’s distribution.

Contributions, ticket sales and royalties are the next three big revenue streams for programs.

UAA financials are separate from the University’s and that 50 million projected revenue loss may fluctuate with consideration to things like less spending by the association. Either way, this will be an unprecedented financial situation for college programs across the country

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.