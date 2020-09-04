Advertisement

What’s Growing On: New Community Garden in Lake City

By AJ Willy
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A new community garden is coming to Lake City. Thanks to a partnership with the Lake City Chamber of Commerce and Nutrien, the garden will be at the Richardson Community Center.

The garden was built with a $5,000 grant provided by the Chamber of Commerce and Nutrien. They plan to start planting vegetables and fruits in the coming weeks.

They have nine beds are on the ground and three beds that are elevated for wheelchair access.The garden will have a wide variety of seasonal fruits. They are hoping the first batch will be ready to be distributed for thanksgiving.

“You’ve got a lot of people that during the winter months are in need of fresh vegetables,” says Harold Perry, one of the gardeners. “And this time of year in this area we have lots of greens and cabbages and stuff like that. People will be looking for that for thanksgiving and, you know, for the winter time and new years and all that so getting this ready now. Come that time, people aren’t going to have that much money so they can also come here.”

The garden will also be used by Columbia County Public Schools to teach children the basics and importance of gardening.

