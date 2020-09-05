Advertisement

Alachua County Schools will soon provide meals for all children in the county

By Casey Fite
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

The USDA has approved the school district’s plan to offer free meals to young people up to the age of 18 through the end of the year.

Families will be able to pick up meals Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 am to 1 pm at 26 locations in the county.

Students will be provided breakfasts and lunches to cover the whole week.

Children do not have to be registered at a school to receive the free meals.

Locations will include: Archer ES Hawthorne Middle/High, Littlewood ES, Oakview Middle, Terwilliger ES, Buchholz High, Hidden Oak ES, Lanier Center Parker ES, Williams ES, Duval Early Learning, High Springs Community School, Meadowbrook ES, PK Yonge, Foster ES, Irby ES, Metcalfe ES, Rawlings ES, Gainesville High, Lake Forest ES, Newberry High, Santa Fe High, Glen Springs ES, Kanapaha Middle, Norton ES, and Talbot ES.

