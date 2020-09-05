Advertisement

Desantis visits NCFL catching the football game between Suwannee and Santa Fe high schools

By Casey Fite
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Governor Desantis was in Suwannee County tonight catching the football game between Suwannee and Santa Fe high schools.

We caught up with the Governor asking him about sports returning during the pandemic.

Desantis says while some schools have yet to start their seasons, he expects them to follow soon.

