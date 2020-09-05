Florida Peanut Federation Helps Feed Kids in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first week of school for all students in North Central Florida is officially in the books, however, that means some students won’t receive proper nutrition at home.

To help combat child hunger, the Florida Peanut Federation partnered with “Food 4 Kids Backpack Program of North Florida” to hold “Spread The Love” - a drive-thru, food donation on Saturday.

The goal was to take in as many non-perishable food donations from the community as possible, from 10 am - 2 pm, so they could fill up as many backpacks as they could to distribute to students in need within the coming weeks.

There were four locations available to donate to across North Central Florida:

-Food 4 Kids and Anthem Church in Gainesville

-Florida Peanut Federation in McAlpin

-Suncoast Credit Union in Chiefland

The majority of the food items students will receive are canned soups and vegetables, rice, cereal, granola bars, and peanut butter and jelly.

The Peanut Federation also donated 1,500 pounds of peanut butter, along with 1,000 pounds of jelly.

“The feeling that we are helping the students with something that’s kid friendly and shelf stable and non-perishable that gives them a sense of comfort and happiness, throughout their life they’ll think of peanut butter and jelly especially, as something that has a childhood sweet memory, and it’s just incredible that the peanut farmers I represent had the opportunity to do that in this way.” said Laura Fowler Goss, Executive Director for the Florida Peanut Federation.

“There’s nothing more heartbreaking than the idea of a kid who’s hungry.” said Gross. “So if we can do that and give them some encouragement through our support, and via food that everybody needs on a daily basis, that’s just part of the philanthropy of the Florida Peanut Federation and the volunteers here today.”

The Peanut Federation will hold another food donation at a later date in the spring of 2021.

