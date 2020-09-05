Advertisement

Local Kentucky Derby celebration

Horses, big hats, and a nice refreshing mint julep all staples at the Kentucky Derby. This year they were brought here to north-central Florida as the horse capital celebrated this year’s race.
By Dylan Lyons
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 50 golfers participated in the “Kentucky Derby Bourbon Bash” at the SummerGlen Golf Club. They were treated to the full experience, which included some staple dishes.

“We did the Hot Brown, which is an old Kentucky Derby favorite,” said Christina Batte, the owner of Turnpike Mike’s.

They also had deviled eggs, fried green tomatoes, and a bourbon-infused sweet bread pudding. The staff at Turnpike Mike’s dressed for the occasion.

“We all dressed the part, we all even chipped in got our hats and our dresses on.”

The golf club wanted to give residents a unique experience.

“It gives the residents here something out of the ordinary,” said Brian Shelton, the Golf Operations Manager. “We have a very active golf community, but you throw in these kinds of little specialty tournaments now and then get a little more participation.”

Shelton believes his year’s race is drawing some extra interest.

“There are some local horses in the Kentucky Derby, and a lot of the residents here as well have been in the horse business over the years. It creates some extra added interest.”

“We are in the horse capital of America. So, why not do everything specialized to the Kentucky Derby,” said Batte.

