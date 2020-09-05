Advertisement

NCFL High School Football Scores: Week One

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The high school football regular season kicked off on Friday for a dozen teams in North Central Florida following a two week delay out of concern over the COVID-19 pandemic.  Five games involving NCFL schools were decided by six point or less, including two that went to overtime.

High School Football Week One Scores:

Hawthorne def. Newberry, 20-14

Oak Hall def. Lakeside Christian, 30-24

Suwannee def. Santa Fe, 41-10

Trenton def. P.K. Yonge, 26-23 (OT)

Branford def. Williston, 26-24

Bronson def. Ocala Christian, 40-26

Baker County def. Bradford, 33-6

Brookwood (GA) def. Lafayette, 24-21 (4OT)

Trinity Christian def. Buchholz, 14-0 (Kickoff Classic Preseason)

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

