Organizer of Williston protest where 6 were shot speaks out

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A peaceful protest in East Williston to combat what organizers say is unequal police narratives ended in shots being fired.

“At 3 a.m. in the morning on Saturday, a peaceful protest turned into an early morning block party. That block party then turned violent with 6 people getting shot. However, law enforcement’s quick response and detailed release right after the shootings has the protest party’s organizer saying it’s just more proof there are unequal narratives being pushed about white violence and partying versus black violence and partying in Williston.”

“We had a whole press release probably about 4:30 this morning with everything,” said Kenuel Gates who organized the protest party. “It included how many people it was, alcohol, Mr. Gates brought violence into the community. Where was that narrative last week? We didn’t get that until two days later.”

Gates is talking about a mostly white party where one teenager was shot on August 28th but no information about the shooting was released until days later. Still, Gates says he is not responsible for the shooting because he left before it happened. “The event that was there, the protest portion was peaceful. What happened after that I’m not an officer I can’t make anybody leave or move. So when I left I cut my lights out. I had the DJ leave and we went home.”

Gates acknowledges there were drugs and alcohol at the party but says he didn’t encourage it. He also says that is part of the unequal narrative that law enforcement did not report about drugs and alcohol at the August party. Gates had this to say to whoever brought a gun and started shooting. “You tried to bring a bad light on a positive situation and if I find out who you are you cannot come to anything that I promote period. You are not welcome in Williston.”

According to a Levy County Sheriff’s Office report, two of the victims were from Gainesville the other four were from Ocala. One victim remains in critical condition as of our update at 5 p.m. Saturday. Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.