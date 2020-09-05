Advertisement

Saturday is a license-free fishing day

The first Saturday of September is a license free fishing day
The first Saturday of September is a license free fishing day(File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If salt-water fishing has ever interested you, Saturday was your chance to give it a try.

The first Saturday in September is a license free saltwater day across the state.

Anyone can catch saltwater fish without having to pay for a license.

The day is designed to encourage people who haven’t fished to try it out, or introduce angling to a friend.

The license requirement is waived for residents and non-residents.

The license requirement to catch snook and spiny-lobster is also waived.

The next license free day is November 28.

