Saturday is a license-free fishing day
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If salt-water fishing has ever interested you, Saturday was your chance to give it a try.
The first Saturday in September is a license free saltwater day across the state.
Anyone can catch saltwater fish without having to pay for a license.
The day is designed to encourage people who haven’t fished to try it out, or introduce angling to a friend.
The license requirement is waived for residents and non-residents.
The license requirement to catch snook and spiny-lobster is also waived.
The next license free day is November 28.
