Six shot at Williston block party

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - At least six people were shot during a block party and protest in Williston early Saturday morning.

According to Levy County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Lt. Scott Tummond, around 3:00am his office started getting calls about shots fired in the area where the block party was happening. Responding deputies arrived in less than three minutes and described the scene as chaos.

All six victims took themselves or were taken by someone else at the party to area hospitals, and Lt. Tummond says there may be more victims.

No one is in custody at this time and the Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help finding the shooter or shooters. They want to see any cell phone video of the shooting and the moments surround it.

Lt. Tummond mentions many of the people at the party seemed to not be from the area.

The intersection of County Road 318 and US 27(Alt) will be closed while the investigation of the scene is underway.

As we previously reported, the block party/protest, called “Next Generation All Gas”, was organized by Kenuel Gates to fight what he calls inequitable narratives.

He references a recent shooting that happened at a mostly white party the weekend before, one he says went undisturbed by sheriff’s deputies until violence broke out. “But the police were out stopping people in traffic keeping people out of what they thought was a block party in East Williston.” said Gates in an interview on Friday, the day before this most recent shooting.

If you have information or a video that may be able to help investigators in this shooting, follow this link.

