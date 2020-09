Levy County, Fla. (WCJB) -A man in Levy Co. died after he was hit by a truck on his bike

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a truck traveled east on NE 60th St Sunday Morning and hit the bike’s back tire.

Troopers said the biker was thrown off the bike and landed in the street.

He was wearing his helmet at the time of the crash.

