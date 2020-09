GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re celebrating Labor day tomorrow and are going to have a messy cleanup, you’ll have to wait an extra day to throw away your trash.

Marion, Columbia, Union, and Gilchrist will not be conducting their usual curbside trash pickup to observe the holiday.

Landfills will also not be open in each of these counties.

