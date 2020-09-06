Ocala Drive-in hosts live music festival

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Drive-in was rocked with a live music festival giving musicians a chance to showcase their talents once again.

The owner of the Ocala Drive-in John Watzke says at one time it was the only drive-in in the country still open when the pandemic began. Still, they’ve had to adjust how they normally operate.

“The biggest problem we have run into is the lack of new features to show. So we have been showing a lot of classic movies. We’ll grab a new one here and there when we can and as they continue to come out we’ll get the new ones. We’ve also been trying new things like this concert here.”

The concert is to give local bands a chance to play once again to a live, socially distanced crowd.

“It is my happy place it’s what I love to do,” said singer/ songwriter Heather Lynne. “So if I get to share music with the world, to me it’s the great equalizer everyone connects with music and right now with everything so sad we need something positive.”

“There’s nothing like a live concert it’s apples and oranges,” said music enthusiast Donna Calli. “Usually you get to meet people and the fact there’s still social distancing here, but when we’re still like this and there’s space between us and the next car you still make friends. Every time we go to these things we meet people and make friends.”

The Ocala Drive-in has already hosted a few live concerts and even virtual concerts like Metallica. If this particular event gets a good crowd there’s a good chance more events like it will be on the horizon.

“There’s so much talent here in Ocala I would love to see us do this every 6-8 weeks,” said Lynne. “we could have a couple of bands out here. We need new live venues, we need places that people feel comfortable coming now with all the crazy going on. Places that they can feel comfortable in a big open space and open with live music.”

Every dollar raised is being given right back to the bands who got up on stage to play.