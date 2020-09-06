Ocala Shrine Rodeo Day Two

Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) -Cowboys were bucked, chased and prodded in Marion County Saturday night.

The 38 annual Ocala Shrine Rodeo held day two Saturday at the Southeast Livestock Pavilion.

Spectators watched broncos, bulls and bullfighters. Participants competed to escape charging bulls and stay on bucking broncos.

If you missed this years rodeo, you can catch next years.

