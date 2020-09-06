Advertisement

Ocala Shrine Rodeo Day Two

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) -Cowboys were bucked, chased and prodded in Marion County Saturday night.

The 38 annual Ocala Shrine Rodeo held day two Saturday at the Southeast Livestock Pavilion.

Spectators watched broncos, bulls and bullfighters. Participants competed to escape charging bulls and stay on bucking broncos.

If you missed this years rodeo, you can catch next years.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

shriners rodeo

Updated: 38 minutes ago

News

One Injured in Bradford County Vehicle Fire

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A person was injured in a vehicle fire in Bradford County.

News

bradford vehicle fire

Updated: 42 minutes ago

Local

Saturday is a license-free fishing day

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

Local

6 shot at East Williston party

Updated: 6 hours ago
The party started as a protest combatting unequal narratives from law enforcement when it comes to how violence and substance abuse is reported at white parties versus black parties.

Local

Local Kentucky Derby celebration

Updated: 6 hours ago
Horses, big hats, and a nice refreshing mint julep all staples at the Kentucky Derby. This year they were brought here to north-central Florida as the horse capital celebrated this year's race.

Local

Local Kentucky Derby celebration

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
Horses, big hats, and a nice refreshing mint julep all staples at the Kentucky Derby. This year they were brought here to north-central Florida as the horse capital celebrated this year's race.

Local

Organizer of Williston protest where 6 were shot speaks out

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Landon Harrar
The "protest party" started at 10 Friday night and went into early Saturday morning. Organizer Kenuel Gates says he left before 3 a.m. but couldn't shut the party down. Six people were then shot shortly after, leaving one in critical condition.

Local

Saturday is a license-free fishing day

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
License free fishing day

News

Florida Peanut Federation Helps Feed Kids in North Central Florida

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Florida Peanut Federation is making sure kids in North Central Florida won't go hungry during the school year.