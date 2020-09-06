Advertisement

One Injured in Bradford County Vehicle Fire

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - one person is injured after a car caught on fire in one North Central Florida neighborhood.

Bradford County Sheriff Deputies say this happened in the Pleasant Grove Neighborhood on Northwest 177th street earlier this evening.

Deputies said the fire was put out quickly.

The person has minor injuries and there are no reported traffic issues.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

