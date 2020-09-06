One Injured in Bradford County Vehicle Fire
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - one person is injured after a car caught on fire in one North Central Florida neighborhood.
Bradford County Sheriff Deputies say this happened in the Pleasant Grove Neighborhood on Northwest 177th street earlier this evening.
Deputies said the fire was put out quickly.
The person has minor injuries and there are no reported traffic issues.
