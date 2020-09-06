Spring Hill Church Helps Students Stock Up on School Supplies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A local church helped students stock up for the new school year.

Spring Hill Church in Gainesville filled 40 bags with school supplies and handed them out to anyone in need.

The supplies given out ranged from pencils and pens, to notebooks and folders.

No reservation or affiliation with the church was required.

The bags were given out on a first come, first serve basis.

Church officials believe this not only helped those in need, but also allowed students to start the year off on the right foot.

“We want to be able to help those families who need help. Make sure the kids have what they need to start school. Some kids are starting in a virtual environment, which is absolutely different from years past. So, I think the more comfortable the children are having what they need in the beginning, it’ll be easier for them to get through the school year.” Said La’Kendra Garrison, Connections Cluster Leader.

Garrison also feels strongly about the church stepping up and providing for those less fortunate.

“It’s always a blessing giving back to the community. That’s what the church is here for. We’re here to bless the community in any capacity.”

Spring Hill Church also donated supplies to Williams Elementary.

