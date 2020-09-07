Alachua County sees largest increase of new cases in NCFL, UF releases numbers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Out of all North Central Florida counties, Alachua County has reported the largest increase of new COVID-19 cases.

Alachua County has reported 51 new cases and the total to 5,633 cases

Marion County is up 21 cases and now has a total of 8,880.

Clay County increased by 19 cases, while Putnam County increased by 8.

Columbia County has reported one new case and Bradford County has four new cases.

Suwannee County’s cases increased by five, while Levy County’s increased by four.

Dixie County reported two new cases.

Union County’s cases increased by 26, bringing their total of cases to 690.

Gilchrist County’s case numbers stayed the same.

The University Of Florida has released their report of COVID-19 numbers after students’ first week of classes.

UF’s COVID-19 case numbers are included in Alachua County’s total.

The university has reported 11,743 students have been tested though the Return-To-Campus initiative. Of these students, 57 were confirmed as positive making this a 0.23% positive infection rate. This initiative is a mandatory screening of UF students before they return to campus.

Looking at just the students tested at the Student Health Care Center, there has been a 21.1% positive infection rate. At that clinic, 1,214 students were tested for COVID-19 and 256 of them were confirmed positive.

