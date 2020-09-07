Advertisement

Families enjoy Labor Day at the springs

By AJ Willy
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - As a holiday enacted to celebrate the labor of hardworking Americans, many people love to spend their Labor day and Labor Day weekend relaxing.

What better way to do that in NCFL than to head to the springs? One park that was full today was Rum Island in Columbia County.

“It’s been a good crowd. People have been very patient,” says Tommy Harrington, a worker at Rum Island. “We have been at maximum capacity for the majority of the day. People have been really good.”

Families spent the day at Rum Island soaking up the sun, kayaking, tubing, boating and even doing some grilling. Multiple families told me they were not concerned with COVID while at the the park since it was easy to social distance.

One family even decided to drive all the way up from Naples just to come enjoy the springs.The Lippe family came up here on Saturday and visited Ginnie Springs, Poe Park and then Rum Island. They’ve never been to the springs, and say each one had a different vibe to it.

“This one is very family oriented. I feel safer in this one in the springs and the river and everything,” says one family member. “All the waters are amazing. We really enjoy the chill of the water. It’s beautiful, very clean.”

If you missed out on your chance to get to rum island this weekend, they will not be implementing the 5 dollar per vehicle charge until Oct. 1st.

