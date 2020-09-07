Several food giveaways on Labor Day in NCFL

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A charitable organization celebrated Labor Day by giving away free bag-lunches and beverages to homeless people in Gainesville.

G.R.A.C.E.D. Outreach Ministries gave out lunches off of Main Street on Monday. The lunches included a hotdog and a variety of chips, as well as a choice of soda or water.

G.R.A.C.E.D. stands for giving rough areas christ experiences diligently. They gave away approximately 50 to 60 bagged lunches to the homeless population. The organization gives out lunches about two times a month to various communities in Florida. They say this event was rewarding because they were able to give back to those who have been forgotten.

If you missed this giveaway, you’re in luck.

There is another food giveaway from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Ocala. This public food giveaway will take place at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church. Not only will each participant receive a free meal, but they will also be given a free bag of groceries for each family.

The event will be held at 1839 NE 8th Rd. Ocala, Fla.

St. Marks United Methodist Church will host drive-thru community dinners (facebook)

