Gainesville firefighters reflect on Labor Day, thank community for their work

The local heroes took the time to thank others on what they’re calling ’another day in the office’
By Claudia Bellofatto
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Labor day was made a national holiday in 1882 to pay tribute to the contributions and achievements of American workers. Today, many people celebrate it by taking the day off of work to spend time with friends and family. For first responders, it’s just another day in the office.

While labor day is a day to recognize the achievements of all workers around the country, it has a deep history with union workers. All 198 sworn members of staff at Station 1 in Gainesville are union members -- part of the International Association of Fire Fighters.

Firefighters regularly work 24-hour workdays and national holidays are no exception. On Labor Day, they not only recognize the importance of their own service, but they also thank others.

“Labor day for us is a holiday to pay respect to everybody for the work they do year-round,” said Kurt Baumann, driver and operator with the GFR. Baumann has been with GFR for six years now.

“For us, it’s a normal workday. We still have our jobs, our duties, our responsibilities ... and whenever we get the call, nothing changes ... we go and we serve the public as we’re supposed to do.”

Two years into joining GFR, Austin Bush said the job is demanding, but always worth it.

“It’s definitely rewarding being out here, making sure everyone else is safe and stays safe. Obviously, I would love to be with my family but we both understand what the job entails when I got into it,” Bush said.

Luckily, even though more time in the station means less time at home, for many of them, their bond goes beyond just their work titles.

“It really is family ... even though we are away from ours at home ... we are together. We do our job together,” Baumann said. “We are as close to family that you can get.”

