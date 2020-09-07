Gators coach calls “Dan Mullen Rule” ridiculous

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In football you wear a helmet, obviously. With a helmet blocking a players face you might not recognize every gator player if he was just casually waling down the street. But, you do remember their jersey number and name.

That’s going to now be a requirement at pregame warmups. With the n-c-a-a establishing a new rule demanding players to have their jerseys on up to 90 minutes before kickoff and their number must be readily visible.

In the Dan Mullen era, players often dressed out in shorts, T-shirts, or no shirt to warmup before games.

That makes it of hard for media members, fans, and opposing coaches, to identify who’s who.

On Friday, Mullen was asked about the new rule. In fact he even named it after himself!

“The Dan Mullen rule, right? I mean that’s because on these staffs, people have like 75 quality control coaches that get all mad, they’ve got like 30 guys that are trying to take notes, on our guys whenever we’re warming up. I think it’s ridiculous " Mullen said.

Reporters asked him who they think turned him in, Mullen paused and responded “Who do you think?”

A reporter said “Georgia?”, Mullen then responded “You said it not me”

