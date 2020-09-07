Gators helping Gators: Massive 660-pound Gator being treated by UF Vets

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gators helping Gators.

A 660-pound alligator from St. Augustine needed to see a doctor because his right rear leg was hurt. On Thursday, Bob was transported from St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park to the University of Florida’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

Bob, a 660-lb. alligator from @StAugGatorFarm, visited our hospital for radiographs to assess his right rear leg for a cause of lameness. Preliminary evaluation showed evidence of osteomyelitis. Our zoo med team will continue to monitor his progress. Good luck Bob (& Go Gators!) pic.twitter.com/DHjcfN2FOp — UFVetMed (@UFVetMed) September 4, 2020

The 38-year-old reptile was soon evaluated and found to have a bone infection after having radiographs done.

“Preliminary evaluation showed evidence of osteomyelitis,” the UF vet official account tweeted. “Our zoo med team will continue to monitor his progress. Good luck Bob (& Go Gators!)”

An update on Bob, the alligator from @StAugGatorFarm that we evaluated Thursday for lameness in his right rear leg: He's responsive to zoo staff today, on pain meds & will soon start antibiotic therapy. Here he is being transported to our radiology area. #GatorshelpingGators pic.twitter.com/QffbnAfoEG — UFVetMed (@UFVetMed) September 5, 2020

Bob remains on the mend.

“He’s responsive to zoo staff today, on pain meds & will soon start antibiotic therapy.”

