Advertisement

Gators helping Gators: Massive 660-pound Gator being treated by UF Vets

Bob the alligator is receiving treatment from University of Florida
Bob the alligator is receiving treatment from University of Florida(UF Vet Med)
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gators helping Gators.

A 660-pound alligator from St. Augustine needed to see a doctor because his right rear leg was hurt. On Thursday, Bob was transported from St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park to the University of Florida’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

The 38-year-old reptile was soon evaluated and found to have a bone infection after having radiographs done.

“Preliminary evaluation showed evidence of osteomyelitis,” the UF vet official account tweeted. “Our zoo med team will continue to monitor his progress. Good luck Bob (& Go Gators!)”

Bob remains on the mend.

“He’s responsive to zoo staff today, on pain meds & will soon start antibiotic therapy.”

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

University of Florida COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Over 300 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported by the University of Florida since May 6th.

News

Labor Day barbecue tips

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
TV20′s Amber Pellicone spoke with Adam’s Rib Co. owner, Adam Brewer, about some tips for cooking out on Labor Day.

Health

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Yoga Recovery Poses

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness have some tips to help you recover from your next workout.

News

YOUR WEEK AHEAD

Updated: 12 hours ago

Latest News

News

MARION COUNTY MOTORCYCLE WRECKS

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Forecast Update

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Spring Hill Church Helps Students Stock Up on School Supplies

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Spring Hill Church in Gainesville helped students in North Central Florida get prepared for the school year.

News

shriners rodeo

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:49 PM EDT

News

One injured in Bradford County vehicle fire

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
A person was injured in a vehicle fire in Bradford County.

News

bradford vehicle fire

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT