Gators helping Gators: Massive 660-pound Gator being treated by UF Vets
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gators helping Gators.
A 660-pound alligator from St. Augustine needed to see a doctor because his right rear leg was hurt. On Thursday, Bob was transported from St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park to the University of Florida’s College of Veterinary Medicine.
The 38-year-old reptile was soon evaluated and found to have a bone infection after having radiographs done.
“Preliminary evaluation showed evidence of osteomyelitis,” the UF vet official account tweeted. “Our zoo med team will continue to monitor his progress. Good luck Bob (& Go Gators!)”
Bob remains on the mend.
“He’s responsive to zoo staff today, on pain meds & will soon start antibiotic therapy.”
