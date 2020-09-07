Labor Day barbecue tips
TV20′s Amber Pellicone spoke with Adam’s Rib Co. owner, Adam Brewer, about some tips for cooking out on Labor Day.
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Adam’s Rib Co. owner, Adam Brewer, shared some tips for cooking out on Labor Day along with his recipe for his popular baked beans.
The baked bean recipe is as follows:
60 oz. beaked beans
1 pound of brown sugar
2 tbsp of molasses
1 cup ketchup
1/2 cup mustard1/2 cup diced onions
2 oz cinnamon
1 cup BBQ sauce
