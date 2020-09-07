Advertisement

Labor Day barbecue tips

TV20′s Amber Pellicone spoke with Adam’s Rib Co. owner, Adam Brewer, about some tips for cooking out on Labor Day.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Adam’s Rib Co. owner, Adam Brewer, shared some tips for cooking out on Labor Day along with his recipe for his popular baked beans.

The baked bean recipe is as follows:

60 oz. beaked beans

1 pound of brown sugar

2 tbsp of molasses

1 cup ketchup

1/2 cup mustard1/2 cup diced onions

2 oz cinnamon

1 cup BBQ sauce

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

