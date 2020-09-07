Advertisement

Multiple people sent to hospital in pair of motorcycle crashes

A map featuring the location of one of the two motorcycle accidents that occurred in Marion County Sunday.
A map featuring the location of one of the two motorcycle accidents that occurred in Marion County Sunday.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) -Multiple people were injured after two separate motorcycle crashes in North-Central-Florida.

According to Ocala police, the first crash happened around 3:15 pm at the intersection of N. Pine Ave. and NW 22nd St.

Police said they found the driver of the motorcycle laying on the ground.

They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The drivers and passengers in the car weren’t injured.

About half-an-hour later, a second crash involving a car and motorcycle was reported at the intersection of W Anthony Rd. and NW 35th St.

Both people who were on the motorcycle were in serious condition and taken to the hospital. The passenger in the car was also taken to the hospital.

We’ve reached out to the Ocala Police Department for more information and we’ll keep you updated.

