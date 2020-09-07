North-Central Florida couple with ties to Louisiana and Texas host fundraiser to help Hurricane Laura victims

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “This time it is just a cleanup process, the damage is done now all you can do is look forward and be as positive as you possibly can be,” said Tricia Duhon.

Hurricane Laura devastated families all across Louisiana and Texas. Tricia Duhon and her husband Truett, the owners of Lit’l Caesar’s Dive Bar in Interlachen, hit close to home. They lived in Houston when Hurricane Harvey struck, causing catastrophic damage.

“We know first hand what it feels like to be devastated. Two of our friends have lost everything, and they have children under the ages of 4. They have no home to go back to at all.”

The Duhon’s lived in Louisiana, and this is just one of the many stories that family and friends are revealing to them weeks after the powerful storm attacked their coast.

“There are no words to describe what you or your family members go through. To look around and see everything that you had all of your prized possessions potentially gone never to be replaced.”

They are doing everything they can to help.

“This money hopefully goes to ease the burdens of the necessities. It’s not going to build their house back by any means.”

A $5 donation equaled a nice warm dinner for the guests.

“Just helping people out, in general, that is the American way. When people are in need we need to help them,” said Micheal Rice, a customer at the bar.

Lucky Rose is a frequent customer at the Duhon’s business and said, “The people in Louisiana are devastated. We need a little community like this to help out.”

People here in north-central Florida are taking notice of how the Duhon’s are helping those in need.

“Truett and Tricia have done more than you can even imagine with the situation they’ve been in. It is awesome; they love helping people,” said Rice.

The recipients of the fundraiser are not fully aware of how hard the couple is working to help them rebuild their life.

“These people are not asking for anything. They have not reached out to us to ask for anything. This is something that my husband and I decided to do.”

In addition to this fundraiser, Tricia and Truett hand out free meals weekly to those in need.

If you would like to donate to their Hurricane Laura relief fund, you can contact the Duhon’s at (713) 301-0559.

