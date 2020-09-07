Advertisement

State Attorney’s Office drops charges against man accused of driving his car into a crowd of protestors

Charges have been dropped against the 64-year-old man accused of driving his car into a crowd of protesters in May. The state attorney said Florida’s “Stand-your-ground” law was a factor in the decision.
By Dylan Lyons
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -8th Circut State Attorney Bill Cervone is not pursuing charges against William Connelly, and he is citing Florida’s “Stand-your-ground” law as a reason.

The 64-year old was accused of driving by a crowd of protestors, and when he couldn’t get through, he pulled out a gun and started waving it.

“You can look at the video that we have, and it is subject to two different interpretations. Some people believe they see him assaulting folks. Others, myself included, believe they see him trying to escape to swerve around people. Not accelerating into a crowd deliberately like, for example, happened in Charlottesville. Simply trying to weave his way out of a situation, where people were blocking the road, threatening him, like I said, damaging his vehicle and accosting him with their own demands.”

Cervone said the Connelly claims he acted in self-defense.

“I need to prove that he was not acting appropriately in the face of a perceived threat. The totality of the circumstance pretty clearly indicated to me that many people in the group of protesters had been very confrontational at two or three other locations leading up to this incident. That they were surrounding his car. That they were making demands. That they were physically assaultive to the car. His windshield was broken.”

Wallace Mazon is a community activist who believes peoples lives were threatened.

“He put a lot of people in danger. I mean, there were a lot of people at that protest. There were a lot of people at that event and in that area.”

Mazon is not happy with the decision not to pursue charges.

“Initially, it was outrage. It didn’t make much sense to me that they would drop charges of a man who was intentionally trying to hurt members of the community. Now that I have more time to think about it, it’s still more confusing than it was when it initially happened.”

According to court documents, the state attorney’s office filed a case action report on September 4th, stating the charges are being dismissed due to” insufficient evidence to sustain a conviction.”

