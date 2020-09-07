The Week Ahead

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A ’commodities distribution is happening in cross city Monday at the United Christian Services Center in Cross City.

The distribution starts at 9 am.

If you’re not signed up already, you can sign up on site and still pick up a box.

The giveaway is first-come-first serve, and you cannot reserve a box for another person.

--

The Alachua County Commission will be considering instituting a needle exchange program on Tuesday.

The program was first used in Miami-Dade county to help reduce the transmission of HIV and hepatitis-c.

In the program, when exchanging needles, people would get a ’safe infection pack” .

The program cannot be run with state funding.

--

The Lakeshore Hospital Authority is holding a meeting Thursday to talk about who will be the operator of Lake Shore Regional Medical Center.

Community Health Systems decided to end their lease with the hospital earlier this year, and the hospital is looking for new ownership.

UF Health Shands is competing with Community Health physicians for ownership of the medical center.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.