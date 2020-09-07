University of Florida COVID-19 numbers
Over 300 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported by the University of Florida since May 6th.
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been one week since the official return of students to the University of Florida.
As of Monday, a total of 12,957 tests have been taken by students since May 6th.
Of those tests, 313 have come back positive.
