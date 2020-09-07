Advertisement

University of Florida COVID-19 numbers

Over 300 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported by the University of Florida since May 6th.
Over 300 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported by the University of Florida since May 6th.
Over 300 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported by the University of Florida since May 6th.(University of Florida)
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been one week since the official return of students to the University of Florida.

As of Monday, a total of 12,957 tests have been taken by students since May 6th.

Of those tests, 313 have come back positive.

For all the numbers, click here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gators helping Gators: Massive 660-pound Gator being treated by UF Vets

Updated: 1 hour ago
St. Augusting Alligator transported to UF College of Veterinary Medicine for treatment.

News

Labor Day barbecue tips

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
TV20′s Amber Pellicone spoke with Adam’s Rib Co. owner, Adam Brewer, about some tips for cooking out on Labor Day.

Health

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Yoga Recovery Poses

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness have some tips to help you recover from your next workout.

News

YOUR WEEK AHEAD

Updated: 12 hours ago

Latest News

News

MARION COUNTY MOTORCYCLE WRECKS

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Forecast Update

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Spring Hill Church Helps Students Stock Up on School Supplies

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Spring Hill Church in Gainesville helped students in North Central Florida get prepared for the school year.

News

shriners rodeo

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:49 PM EDT

News

One injured in Bradford County vehicle fire

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
A person was injured in a vehicle fire in Bradford County.

News

bradford vehicle fire

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT