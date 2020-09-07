Advertisement

Week One: Vote for your football play of the week

By WCJB Staff and Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week one of high school football produced some outstanding efforts. Choose this week’s top play from this list of five finalists.

Voting is open until Thursday at 4p.m.

1. Chaz Mackey of Hawthorne finds Johnquavis Jones for the long TD pass and run

2. Newberry’s Makai Johnson finds Leontre’ Robinson as time runs out in first half

3. Trenton’s Jaron Riley makes the INT near the sideline

4. Carter Coleman of Oak Hall connects with Dylan Provencher for the TD on fourth down

Vote in the tweet below:

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Season preview: Bell Bulldogs football

Updated: 15 minutes ago

Sports

Top Plays H.S. Football Week One

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Choose the best play from this list of four nominees

News

Gainesville’s Anthony Richardson impressing Florida coaches

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
QB Anthony Richardson has not taken long to impress the Florida coaches.

Local

Gators coach calls “Dan Mullen Rule” ridiculous

Updated: 22 hours ago
Players often wore t-shirts or no shirts at warmups. That will now change due to a rule that requires players to wear jersey numbers before games.

Latest News

Sports

NCFL High School Football Scores: Week One

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
The start of high school football in North Central Florida finally happened Friday night, as a half-dozen teams played under the lights.

Sports

Gov. DeSantis expects high school sports in all Florida counties soon

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:56 PM EDT
|
By Casey Fite
Desantis says while some schools have yet to start their seasons, he expects them to follow soon.

Sports

Franks embraces Swamp return

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:13 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Transfer QB made 24 starts for Gators, now with Hogs.

Sports

Eastside turns to new head coach

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Deleon starts first head job with Rams.

Sports

Eastside Football preview

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT

Sports

Franks discusses UF matchup

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT