Week One: Vote for your football play of the week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week one of high school football produced some outstanding efforts. Choose this week’s top play from this list of five finalists.

Voting is open until Thursday at 4p.m.

1. Chaz Mackey of Hawthorne finds Johnquavis Jones for the long TD pass and run

2. Newberry’s Makai Johnson finds Leontre’ Robinson as time runs out in first half

3. Trenton’s Jaron Riley makes the INT near the sideline

4. Carter Coleman of Oak Hall connects with Dylan Provencher for the TD on fourth down

Vote in the tweet below:

