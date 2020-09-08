Advertisement

Alachua County commission to discuss: needle exchange program, COVID-19, cares funding.

As Alachua County leads North Central Florida in new COVID-19 cases, commissioners will meet Tuesday to discuss the emergency order among other things.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As Alachua County leads North Central Florida in new COVID-19 cases, commissioners will meet Tuesday to discuss the emergency order among other things.

Alachua County Public School and University of Florida officials will give COVID-19 updates, following the first week of classes.

According to numbers released by UF on Monday, 12,957 tests have been administered on students since May 6; 313 have returned positive for the novel coronavirus.

Commissioners will encourage the university to add a student code of conduct violation for those not following social gathering conditions.

Other items on the agenda include: an emergency order and a cares funding update, along with declaring September 2020 as suicide prevention month.

The Alachua County Commission will also consider instituting a needle exchange program.

The program was first used in Miami-Dade county to help reduce the transmission of HIV and hepatitis-c.

In the program, when exchanging needles, people would get a ’safe infection pack.’

Commissioners will have to consider that the program cannot be run with state funding.

This meeting is set for 11:30 am. For more information click here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

