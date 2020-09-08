Alachua County Commission votes against registration for large gatherings

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County residents will not be required to register gatherings of ten or more people at their homes.

County Commissioners voted 3-2 to not include a gathering registration process in their emergency order. The idea was aiming to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during house parties especially among college students.

Some commissioners did not agree with the registration idea saying it would be an overreach by local government. Meanwhile, Commission Chair Hutch Hutchinson argued the gathering registration would help the health department in contract tracing - in case someone who attended contracted the virus.

According to Alachua County Health Department administrator, Paul Mayers, the number of new cases has been going up in the county over the past several days.

You can see the county numbers and University of Florida’s latest COVID-19 numbers HERE.

