Bell rings in 2020 season this Friday

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) -After watching 12 NCFL teams kick off last Friday, the Bell Bulldogs become part of the festivities this week when the Bulldogs host Branford in their opener.

Enthusiasm for football is high at the 1A program. Joey Whittington’s senior class is 15-players deep and the eighth-year Bulldog coach believes his players have treated the responsibility of staying healthy from COVID-19 seriously.

“There was a question as to whether we would have a season,” said Whittington “The fact we got one, they’re taking full advantage of right now.”

Bell is looking to put last season’s 3-7 record in the rear-view mirror. Among the senior standouts for the Bulldogs is quarterback / safety Caden Hastings.

