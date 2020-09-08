Advertisement

DEVELOPING: MCSO investigating homicide in Summerfield

Detectives responded to the area of SE 36th Avenue and SE 147th Lane on Tuesday.
Detectives responded to the area of SE 36th Avenue and SE 147th Lane on Tuesday.(MCSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a homicide in Summerfield.

The investigation is still early and there are no further details at this time.

WCJB is currently on route and will provide updates with further developments throughout the day.

