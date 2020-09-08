Advertisement

Florida man tries to flee deputies until his pants falls down

Gabriel Wise attempts run away from deputies and trips on his pants
Gabriel Wise attempts run away from deputies and trips on his pants(Putnam County Sheriff's Office)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Palatka man wishes he wore a belt on Sunday.

Gabriel Wise was placed in handcuffs, with his hands behind his back, after Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested him Sunday morning. However, this is when the 37-year-old did not live up to his last name.

Wise decided it was a good time to make a run for it, when his pants quickly fell down his legs, causing him to trip to the ground.

Deputies were able to apprehend Wise quickly and found methamphetamine and pills on him.

Wise was charged with burglary of an unoccupied vehicle, resisting an officer without violence, possession of methamphetamine, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and two counts of drug equipment possession.

He was taken to the Putnam County Jail and held on $14,500 bond.

“Wise won’t have to worry about his pants falling again during his stay because our inmate uniforms fit,” said Putnam County Sheriff’s Office on their Facebook page.

