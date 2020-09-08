Gainesville apartment complex still without amenities

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new Gainesville apartment complex is trying to improve their facility after move-in was plagued by building issues, but some say there’s been little change.

On Friday, we reported on renters’ complaints after moving into the Hub on Campus Gainesville. The A/C was not functional, the internet was out, some amenities were closed and rat traps were in the hallways.

In a press release, company officials say they are working to address resident concerns, and have restored the internet and air conditioning. However, a renter tells TV20 wifi access is spotty, and some amenities are still not functional.

