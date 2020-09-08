Advertisement

Gainesville apartment complex still without amenities

A new Gainesville apartment complex is trying to improve their facility after move-in was plagued by building issues.
A new Gainesville apartment complex is trying to improve their facility after move-in was plagued by building issues.(WCJB)
By Walker Thomas
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new Gainesville apartment complex is trying to improve their facility after move-in was plagued by building issues, but some say there’s been little change.

On Friday, we reported on renters’ complaints after moving into the Hub on Campus Gainesville. The A/C was not functional, the internet was out, some amenities were closed and rat traps were in the hallways.

In a press release, company officials say they are working to address resident concerns, and have restored the internet and air conditioning. However, a renter tells TV20 wifi access is spotty, and some amenities are still not functional.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Alachua County commission to discuss: needle exchange program, COVID-19, cares funding.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
As Alachua County leads North Central Florida in new COVID-19 cases, commissioners will meet Tuesday to discuss the emergency order among other things.

Breaking

Two injured in Ocala shooting

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
One person in critical condition after shooting in Ocala Friday night.

News

In Case You Missed It: Sept. 7, 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Here are the top stories in North Central Florida you need to know about In Case You Missed It.

News

ICYMI

Updated: 9 hours ago

Latest News

News

Ocala Shooting

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

“You need that connection in the community:” Gainesville non-profit mentors women amid pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Social distancing and streaming online are two options S.H.I.F.T mentorship program uses to give back to girls and women in need.

News

SHIFT mentorship program

Updated: 9 hours ago

Local

Gainesville firefighters reflect on Labor Day, thank community for their work

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Claudia Bellofatto
All of the 198 workers at GFR are union members and, for them, labor day is just another day at the office.

Local

Families enjoy Labor Day at the springs

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
Families spent their Labor Day soaking up the sun at Rum Island Park.

News

Alachua County sees largest increase of new cases in NCFL, UF releases numbers

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
The positive cases reported by the University of Florida are included in Alachua County’s COVID-19 case total.