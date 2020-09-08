Gainesville company helps Floridians get hundreds of free dollars back from the government

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The promise of ‘free money’ sounds like the start to a scam. The truth is, there is up to $70 billion that people have yet to claim. The Florida treasury is holding $3 billion of that -- all of it belonging to Floridians. That’s where ClaimFound steps in.

“We’re just trying to get the word out to more people so they can get money back in their pockets,” Christoffer Prompovitch, Co-founder & CEO, said.

More than 100 million Americans have $200 sitting with the government.

“No one had built a modern technology solution to help people easily find that money," Prompovitch said, “and then go through the paperwork process to get it back.”

The Gainesville-based company helps people find money, in some cases, they didn’t even know was missing.

“If you haven’t heard of the concept of unclaimed property ... which I hadn’t until Chris explained it to me ... I could see why you’re skeptical. To me, it was just free money ... but by the time it came in, I actually really needed it," ClaimFound user, Brandon Eagleston, said.

Money can get lost in a long list of ways, whether it’s through checking accounts, life insurance policies, or even refunds. Instead of going to you, that money goes to the government.

“We believe the biggest reason all this money exist out there is because there’s a general lack of awareness ... the vast majority of the public just doesn’t know this money exist," Prompovitch said.

If you go onto the website and find that your name does not have any free money to it right now, Prompovitch suggests you still give it a shot.

“There’s actually $8 to $9 billion that gets turned over every single year ... so even if you don’t have money now, if you sign up, we will always monitor your name and immediately alert you if you have money in the future," he said.

In times like we are in right now, you never know when that money can become useful.

“A lot of the users who got money back from ClaimFound said it has really positively impacted their life ... they’ve gotten a couple hundred bucks in a time when they needed to put food on the table or help them with classes. Every penny really matters," Prompovitch said.

Prompovitch said the service is completely free, and it always will be. He said it’s expected to go national by 2022.

“Our goal is to take this to all 50 states and we want to return the $70 billion that’s owed to you from the state governments ... by the way, that is rightfully owed to you in the first place ... and we believe that is a very worthwhile thing to do.”

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.