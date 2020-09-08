Gators no finished product yet with opener three weeks away

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gators are entering their fourth week of fall camp, but that doesn’t necessarily mean Florida is operating like a well-oiled machine. Head coach Dan Mullen believes patience will be a virtue when the pandemic-delayed 2020 season kicks off for SEC schools on Sept. 26.

“I’m worried about everything, to be honest with you,” said Mullen. “There’s a chance there will be some sloppy football early in the season, in about a 10-month period you’ve tackled somebody twice in 10 months.”

Florida, like all teams, had spring practice wiped out due to the pandemic. Although the Gators have progressed to incorporate play installation and game situations, fall camp is being conducted in smaller weekly time windows with COVID-19 safety protocols in mind. Mullen says some limitations have made it difficult to make progress.

“The ability for walk-throughs and other things, those are all things that got kind of eliminated because of the 20-hour rule.”

Florida enters the season opener against Ole Miss ranked eighth in the preseason AP poll.

