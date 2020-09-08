One man in critical condition after a shooting in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One man is in critical condition and a woman is in recovery after a shooting in Ocala.

According to Ocala Police, they received calls of shots fired at SW 12th Avenue near Carver Park on Monday night.

The male victim was transported to a local hospital with a life threatening gun shot wound; the female victim was also transported to the hospital, however, her gun shot wound was not life threatening. She is stable.

OPD is still investigating the shooting. There are no suspects at this time.

