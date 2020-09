BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - A pickup truck ploughs into a building in Branford.

In a facebook post on Tuesday morning, Suwannee Fire Rescue posted a picture of a vehicle crashed into Branford Fitness and Tanning on Suwannee Ave.

The incident happened at 11:18 p.m. on Monday night.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.