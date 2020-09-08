Advertisement

Rochester police leaders retire in wake of calls for change

FILE- In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, New York State Attorney General Letitia James takes a question at a news conference in New York. James said on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 that she will impanel a grand jury to look into the death of Daniel Prude. Prude, 41, apparently stopped breathing as police in Rochester, N.Y. were restraining him in March 2020 and died when he was taken off life support a week later.
FILE- In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, New York State Attorney General Letitia James takes a question at a news conference in New York. James said on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 that she will impanel a grand jury to look into the death of Daniel Prude. Prude, 41, apparently stopped breathing as police in Rochester, N.Y. were restraining him in March 2020 and died when he was taken off life support a week later.(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Top police leaders in Rochester are retiring en masse amid criticism of the city’s handling of the the suffocation death of Daniel Prude, Mayor Lovely Warren said Tuesday.

La’Ron Singletary, the city’s police chief, is among those retiring, as is Deputy Chief Joseph M. Morabito and possibly other senior commanders, Warren said.

Warren made the surprise announcement of the retirements at a City Council briefing being held online. Council members had expected the chief to appear in person to discuss ongoing protests over Prude’s death.

Prude, a 41-year-old Black man, died several days after an encounter with police on March 23. Officers who found him running naked down the street put a hood over his head to stop him from spitting, then held him down for about two minutes until he stopped breathing. He died a week later after he was taken off life support.

His brother, Joe Prude, had called 911 seeking help for Daniel Prude’s unusual behavior. He had been taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation earlier that night but was released after a few hours, his brother told officers.

His death sparked outrage after his relatives last week released police body camera video and written reports they obtained through a public records request.

Seven police officers were suspended a day later, and state Attorney General Letitia James said Saturday she would form a grand jury and conduct an “exhaustive investigation” into Prude’s death.

Police union officials have said the officers were following their training.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Georgia investigating double voting in primary election

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
These voters submitted absentee ballots but also voted in person, a problem that happened across 100 Georgia counties, and election officials didn’t catch them in time to keep the second votes from being tallied, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.

National

Around the country, at least 76 wildfires are burning, prompting red flag warnings in several states

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
A 60-degree temperature drop in Colorado, a devastating firestorm in Washington, and nearly two dozen large fires burning throughout California.

National

Helicopters pull more people from burning California forest

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New wildfires ravaged bone-dry California during a scorching Labor Day weekend that saw a dramatic airlift of more than 200 people trapped by flames and ended with the state’s largest utility turning off power to 172,000 customers to try to prevent its power lines and other equipment from sparking more fires.

National

Trump expands ban on new offshore drilling sites in Atlantic

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump says he is expanding offshore drilling moratorium to Florida’s Atlantic coast, Georgia and South Carolina.

National Politics

Congress investigates Fort Hood following soldier deaths

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Congress will launch an investigation into sexual assault, disappearances, deaths and the leadership’s response at Fort Hood after 28 soldiers stationed at the U.S. Army base in Texas died this year, two subcommittee leaders announced Tuesday.

Latest News

National

The presidential race could sway Granite State races

Updated: 43 minutes ago

National Politics

McConnell proposes ‘targeted’ virus aid, Dems say not enough

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, under pressure from GOP senators in tough reelection races, said Tuesday the Senate would vote on a trimmed-down Republican coronavirus relief package, though it has a slim chance of passage in the face of Democrats’ insistence for more sweeping aid.

National

7 fatally shot at illegal California marijuana growing site

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The crime scene was discovered around 12:30 a.m. Monday when Riverside County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a residence in the community of Aguanga about 50 miles north of San Diego.

News

Florida man tries to flee deputies until his pants falls down

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Wise decided it was a good time to make a run for it, when his pants quickly fell down his legs, causing him to trip to the ground.

National Politics

Chipping in? Trump may put up his own cash on reelection

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is putting out the word that he is considering spending as much as $100 million of his own fortune on his reelection effort as campaign officials try to buck up key supporters and donors in the face of daunting polling numbers and other bad news.