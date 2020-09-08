Advertisement

School construction still on track despite COVID

By AJ Willy
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Three schools in Alachua County will be receiving some major upgrades come 2021 with a brand new school also scheduled to open.

The new school will be in Southwest Gainesville and will relieve a lot of the significant overcrowding in some of the schools on that side of town, as well as Newberry.

Idylwild Elementary, Metcalf Elementary, and Howard Bishop Middle School are basically getting demolished and rebuilt.

“We’ve been planning these big projects ever since the half cent passed," says ACPS spokesperson Jackie Johnson. "There are months worth of work that had to go into getting that work started. Hiring or architects, hiring of construction companies. Doing all of the site work. We had to get permission from the state of Florida to knock down existing buildings.”

The half cent sales tax, which was passed in 2016 is funding the projects. While the construction is taking place, the county is placing students in transition schools.

“These are not your standard portable farms, they are much better quality than that," says Johnson. "But of course they were new construction, so, you know, during the very heavy rainstorm we had last week, we had some standing water in some places and a few leaks that the contractor is taking care of.”

The goal is to have Idylwild, Metcalf, and Howard Bishop fully rebuilt and ready for students by the fall of 2021 with more projects scheduled after that.

