Advertisement

Suwannee River water management district board to meet virtually Tuesday

The Suwannee River water management district board will not take up the Ginnie Springs water bottling request again this month.
The Suwannee River water management district board will not take up the Ginnie Springs water bottling request again this month.(WCJB)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Suwannee River water management district board will not take up the Ginnie Springs water bottling request again this month.

The board meets Tuesday in a virtual session, but the agenda does not reference the Seven Springs application. They tabled the proposal last month, saying the decision should be made during an in-person meeting.

District staff had recommended allowing Seven Springs, which sells to Nestle, to pump a little less than 1,000,000 gallons of water a day. That is three times the current amount. The original article concerning Seven Springs can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Alachua County commission to discuss: needle exchange program, COVID-19, cares funding.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
As Alachua County leads North Central Florida in new COVID-19 cases, commissioners will meet Tuesday to discuss the emergency order among other things.

Breaking

Two injured in Ocala shooting

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
One person in critical condition after shooting in Ocala Friday night.

News

In Case You Missed It: Sept. 7, 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Here are the top stories in North Central Florida you need to know about In Case You Missed It.

News

ICYMI

Updated: 9 hours ago

Latest News

News

Ocala Shooting

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

“You need that connection in the community:” Gainesville non-profit mentors women amid pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Social distancing and streaming online are two options S.H.I.F.T mentorship program uses to give back to girls and women in need.

News

SHIFT mentorship program

Updated: 9 hours ago

Local

Families enjoy Labor Day at the springs

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
Families spent their Labor Day soaking up the sun at Rum Island Park.

News

Alachua County sees largest increase of new cases in NCFL, UF releases numbers

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
The positive cases reported by the University of Florida are included in Alachua County’s COVID-19 case total.

Sports

Week One: Vote for your football play of the week

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Kevin Wells
Week one of high school football produced some outstanding efforts. Choose this week’s top play from this list of five finalists.