Suwannee River water management district board to meet virtually Tuesday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Suwannee River water management district board will not take up the Ginnie Springs water bottling request again this month.

The board meets Tuesday in a virtual session, but the agenda does not reference the Seven Springs application. They tabled the proposal last month, saying the decision should be made during an in-person meeting.

District staff had recommended allowing Seven Springs, which sells to Nestle, to pump a little less than 1,000,000 gallons of water a day. That is three times the current amount. The original article concerning Seven Springs can be found here.

