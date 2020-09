OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police say two people were injured in a shooting Monday night. One of those injured was in critical condition.

In a Twitter post officers said the shooting happened in the area of southwest 12th avenue. The area was under lock down but is considered safe.

